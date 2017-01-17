Japan firms shifting to trains to mov...

Japan firms shifting to trains to move freight amid dearth of new truckers

8 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Logistics and other companies in Japan are increasingly switching from trucks to railways as a means of transporting freight over land, with rival firms even cooperating in some cases. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is positive about backing the so-called modal shift, as cargo transport by rail is effective in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, the main culprit in the Earth's warming.

