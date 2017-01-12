Hindustan Coca-Cola to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up two plants1 hour ago

Mumbai, Jan 15: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages , the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, is setting up two greenfield plants at Ahmedabad and Nellore with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, a top official said. HCCBL currently operates 26 bottling plants and covers about 65 per cent of bottling operations for Coca-Cola in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.