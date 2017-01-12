Health insurer UnitedHealth's revenue rises 9 pct

Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and an increase in memberships. The company's net earnings attributable rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.22 billion or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

