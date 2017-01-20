Governor Cuomo Announces Nearly $40 Million Awarded in Round 4 of Restore NY Communities Initiative
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced nearly $40 million awarded to 75 municipalities through Round 4 of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore NY supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities from Western New York to Long Island.
