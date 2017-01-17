Former Yara legal chief sentenced to ...

Former Yara legal chief sentenced to 7 years for corruption

Jan 17

Jan 17 A Norwegian appeals court sentenced the former chief legal officer of fertiliser-maker Yara International, Kendrick Wallace, to seven years in prison in a bribery case, it said on Tuesday. The Borgarting Appeal Courts, a regional court in southeast Norway, upheld Wallace's guilt in December.

