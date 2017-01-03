For $2.3 billion, UnitedHealth Group is acquiring Surgical Care Affiliates, a Deerfield, Ill.-based operator of surgical centers with Connecticut locations in Norwalk, Danbury and Trumbull, as well as offices in Stamford. less For $2.3 billion, UnitedHealth Group is acquiring Surgical Care Affiliates, a Deerfield, Ill.-based operator of surgical centers with Connecticut locations in Norwalk, Danbury and Trumbull, as well as offices ... more UnitedHealth Group is acquiring Surgical Care Affiliates , which has surgery clinic affiliates in Norwalk, Danbury and Trumbull, also maintaining a Stamford office.

