Fitbit Announces Integration With Qualcomm Lifea s 2net Platform to...

The first custom feature created for Fitbit Charge 2 enables UnitedHealthcare Motion program participants to track progress toward achieving daily activity goals on wrist )--Fitbit , the global leader in the connected health and fitness market, today announced the addition of Fitbit Charge 2a , the top selling fitness tracker in the U.S.1, into the recently expanded UnitedHealthcare Motiona wellness program, powered by Qualcomm Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.