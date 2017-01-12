Eyewear Giant Luxottica, Owner of Ray...

Eyewear Giant Luxottica, Owner of Ray-Ban, and Essilor Agree to Merge

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The ... The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and the Public Lands Council released the following statements today in support of the confirmation of Congressman Ryan Zinke -- Aaron Rodgers' father confirms that the family hasn't spoken to the NFL quarterback for a couple years but says they are "hoping for the best." In a New York Time... -- At least 33 Democratic members of Congress have announced they will skip Donald Trump's Friday inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC