Eyewear Giant Luxottica, Owner of Ray-Ban, and Essilor Agree to Merge

The ... The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and the Public Lands Council released the following statements today in support of the confirmation of Congressman Ryan Zinke -- Aaron Rodgers' father confirms that the family hasn't spoken to the NFL quarterback for a couple years but says they are "hoping for the best." In a New York Time... -- At least 33 Democratic members of Congress have announced they will skip Donald Trump's Friday inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.