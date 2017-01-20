Erasmus students bring 'Responsible Party' campaign to Brussels

The Erasmus Student Network has been running a campaign across Europe, supported by French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, with the aim of convincing students to adopt a "responsible" stance towards alcohol when going out to party. In countries like the United Kingdom, new phenomena like "Drunkorexia" have emerged according to which young people prefer to eat less in order to "save" calories for alcohol consumption.

