EFET gives all clear after acid contamination threat

The Hellenic Food Authority has confirmed all 'is back to normal' following threats to contaminate Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever and Delta products with chlorine and hydrochloric acid. The group that made the threat said the motive was to sabotage the companies financially and not to harm consumers.

