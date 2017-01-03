Dow 20,795
With investors, or maybe just the media more specifically, intensely focused on when the Dow Jones Industrial Average will finally break above 20,000, we wanted to see how analyst price targets for the 30 components of the index compare to current prices. Additionally, if each of the stocks in the index traded up to their respective consensus target, where would the index trade? Obviously, this is purely a theoretical exercise as not a lot of weight is put into specific price targets.
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
