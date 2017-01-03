Dow 20,795

With investors, or maybe just the media more specifically, intensely focused on when the Dow Jones Industrial Average will finally break above 20,000, we wanted to see how analyst price targets for the 30 components of the index compare to current prices. Additionally, if each of the stocks in the index traded up to their respective consensus target, where would the index trade? Obviously, this is purely a theoretical exercise as not a lot of weight is put into specific price targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.