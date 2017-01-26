Distribution Dilemma
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. is testing a new method of delivering Coca-Cola drinks to 7-Eleven Inc. convenience stores in Southern California, using Costco Wholesale Corp as an intermediary, said a Reuters report. The test was first disclosed by officials from the Teamsters labor union, which said it had the potential to eliminate hundreds of union jobs, since it involves the use of a third-party logistics company in addition to employees of Coca-Cola Enterprises, which produces, bottles and distributes Coke drinks.
