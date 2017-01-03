Diageo's North American headquarters ...

Diageo's North American headquarters in Norwalk, Conn. in August 2016.

On the heels of Anheuser-Busch InBev 's 2016 acquisition of the Norwalk-based startup SpikedSeltzer, Diageo unveiled its own Smirnoff-branded Spiked Sparkling Seltzer. Diageo , which has its North American headquarters in Norwalk, says its new malt beverage has no sugar, 4.5 percent alcohol by volume and 90 calories for a 12-ounce serving.

