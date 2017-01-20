Diageo Scotch & whiskey global sales rebound from sluggish growth one year ago
Diageo reported a strong sales gain for the second half of 2016 due to rising global demand for Scotch and whiskey following increased marketing efforts in the US. The spirits company posted a 4.4% increase in earnings bringing in $1.9bn for the last six months ending Dec. 31, 2016, compared to $1.78bn for the same period in 2015, the company announced in its earnings report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC