Diageo Scotch & whiskey global sales ...

Diageo Scotch & whiskey global sales rebound from sluggish growth one year ago

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BeverageDaily

Diageo reported a strong sales gain for the second half of 2016 due to rising global demand for Scotch and whiskey following increased marketing efforts in the US. The spirits company posted a 4.4% increase in earnings bringing in $1.9bn for the last six months ending Dec. 31, 2016, compared to $1.78bn for the same period in 2015, the company announced in its earnings report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC