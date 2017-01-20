Diageo Scotch & whiskey global sales rebound from sluggish growth one year ago

Diageo reported a strong sales gain for the second half of 2016 due to rising global demand for Scotch and whiskey following increased marketing efforts in the US. The spirits company posted a 4.4% increase in earnings bringing in $1.9bn for the last six months ending Dec. 31, 2016, compared to $1.78bn for the same period in 2015, the company announced in its earnings report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.