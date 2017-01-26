Diageo profit rises as U.S. spirit sales climb

Diageo PLC on Thursday reported higher half-year profit as the world's largest spirits maker logged broad-based growth across all major regions, including the U.S. The maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey and Smirnoff vodka said net profit rose to GBP1.51 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31 from GBP1.41 billion in the same period a year earlier. Operating profit climbed to GBP2.07 billion from GBP1.61 billion.

