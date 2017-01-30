Diageo plans first new U.S. Guinness brewery in six decades
After pledging last year to reinvigorate U.S. beer sales, Diageo plans to build a new brewery in Maryland which would be its first stateside in more than six decades. Diageo plans to construct in Relay, Md.
