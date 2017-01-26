Diageo North America's corporate offices in Norwalk, Conn.
In 2016, Diageo dropped the Guinness name from its U.S. beer division, renaming it Diageo Beer Co. USA. Pictured are Guinness Dublin Porter and Guinness West Indies Porter, released in 2016 as the first beers under a new "Brewers Project" initiative giving brewers the license to explore new recipes.
