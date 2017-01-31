Diageo jumps back into the Irish whis...

Diageo jumps back into the Irish whiskey market after a two-year break

Read more: MarketWatch

Irish whiskey volumes have grown a staggering 131% in the last 10 years, beating a 13% rise for scotch and 56% for bourbon Just two years after selling its Irish whiskey brand Bushmills, drinks giant Diageo PLC is investing 25 million euros in a new distillery to create a premium Irish whiskey at James's Gate, the Dublin city home to the Guinness brewery. The whiskey, to be named Roe & Co., will be a blend of hand-selected malt and grain whiskeys aged in bourbon casks, according to Diageo.

