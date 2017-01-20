Diageo assures prices won't rise post Brexit
John Kennedy, president of Europe for drinks giant Diageo, has assured that the retail prices of its brands won't be hiked up in the wake of Brexit. Speaking during a round table in London following the release of the company's positive half-year results, Kennedy said: "If we based our prices on changes in currency we'd be changing them all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC