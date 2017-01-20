Diageo assures prices won't rise post...

Diageo assures prices won't rise post Brexit

Read more: The Drinks Business

John Kennedy, president of Europe for drinks giant Diageo, has assured that the retail prices of its brands won't be hiked up in the wake of Brexit. Speaking during a round table in London following the release of the company's positive half-year results, Kennedy said: "If we based our prices on changes in currency we'd be changing them all the time.

Chicago, IL

