Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it would buy cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion, to beef up its oncology pipeline. ** UnitedHealth Group Inc said it would buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc for about $2.30 billion, adding heft to its business that provides services including primary and urgent care in ambulances.

