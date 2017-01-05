Constellation Brands Reports Improved...

Constellation Brands Reports Improved Q3 Earnings, As Beer Sales Increase 16%

Read more: Fox News

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. rose a little more than 1% after the beer, wine and spirits company reported improved third quarter revenue and profit. Net income for the quarter was $406 million, or $1.98 per share, which is up 50% compared with the year earlier period.

Chicago, IL

