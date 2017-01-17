Coca-Cola opens $60m bottling plant i...

Coca-Cola opens $60m bottling plant in Bhaluka

Finance Minister AMA Muhith cuts a cake at the opening of a new plant of International Beverages Private Ltd, a division of Coca-Cola Company, in Bhaluka, as part of the company's $74 million investment plan for Bangladesh. Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, President of the Asia Pacific Group of the Coca-Cola Company John Murphy and Executive Vice President of the Coca-Cola Company Irial Finan were also present.

