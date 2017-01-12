Coca Cola may set up plant in SL to feed Indian mkt

COLOMBO: American beverages major Coca-Cola Co may set up a plant in Sri Lanka to feed demands in India, which has the highest demand of the firm's products in South Asia, the Sri Lankan finance ministry on Monday said. Coca-Cola's interest was expressed by the Asia Pacific chiefs of the company when they met the finance minister Ravi Karunanayake here over the weekend, it said in a statement.

