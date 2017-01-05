Coca-Cola Lawsuit Alleges Deception In Marketing Practices

Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association trade group were sued for allegedly misleading the public about health problems posed by sugary drinks. The Praxis Project , an advocacy organization, filed a legal complaint that the world's largest soft-drink maker and the trade association run ads that tout the energy boost from drinking soda, and disregard scientific findings that sugary beverages can lead to obesity, diabetes and heart problems.

