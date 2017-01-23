Coca-Cola joins other companies in 'New Plastics Economy' plan...
Coca-Cola has pledged to boost its recycling rate of plastic packaging from 14% to 70% by 2025, as part of the New Plastics Economy, a global "rethink" and reshaping of the system behind how plastic is recycled. Launched in May 2016 by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, The New Plastics Economy is a cross-industry, CEO-led global initiative with the goal of unravelling systemic stalemates in recycling plastic and implementing an effective plastics packaging system.
