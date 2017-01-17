Coca-Cola India hires Shehnaz Gill as franchise head1 hour ago

Coca-Cola India hires Shehnaz Gill as...

Coca-Cola India hires Shehnaz Gill as franchise head

Jan 22

New Delhi [India], Jan 22: Beverages major Coca-Cola India has announced changes in its organizational structure by appointing Shehnaz Gill as franchise head ahead of implementation of GST that will convert the country into a 'single' national market. Gill, who is an industry veteran, will take over the newly created role of Senior Vice-President Operations for India.

