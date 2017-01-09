Coca-Cola in hot water

6 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A can of Coca-Cola contains 39 grams of sugar-- that's almost double the amount of sugar found in a regular sized Snickers bar. Many nutritionists have been warning against the ills of consuming a lot of soda for years but now, the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a health advocacy watchdog organization, has sued Coca-Cola alleging that the soda giant has been purposefully misleading the public about the health risks associated with sugary beverages, Business Insider reported .

