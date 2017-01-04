Coca-Cola accused of tobacco industry-like deception in lawsuit

The Coca-Cola Company is being sued by activists who compare the beverage giant's advertising tactics to the tobacco industry's past efforts in minimising the health effects of its products and targeting children to replenish the ranks of its customers. The non-profit Praxis Project seeks to stop Coke and the Washington-based American Beverage Association from deceptive advertising of sugary drinks, particularly to children, and for the disclosure of documents related to their impact on health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.