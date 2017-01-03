Calls for Coca-Cola Christmas truck to be banned
IT IS the iconic symbol of Christmas but its tour across the country has come under fire for contributing to obesity. Public health experts have said that the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour, which visited Southampton last month, should be banned because of the harm sugary drinks can cause to children's diets - this week it was revealed that more than a third of ten and 11 year-olds in the city were obese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC