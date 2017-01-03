Calls for Coca-Cola Christmas truck t...

Calls for Coca-Cola Christmas truck to be banned

IT IS the iconic symbol of Christmas but its tour across the country has come under fire for contributing to obesity. Public health experts have said that the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour, which visited Southampton last month, should be banned because of the harm sugary drinks can cause to children's diets - this week it was revealed that more than a third of ten and 11 year-olds in the city were obese.

