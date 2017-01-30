BetterMed names new CEO ahead of expa...

BetterMed names new CEO ahead of expansions

Chesterfield-based BetterMed Urgent Care centers has named Mark Johnson its CEO as the health care company plans to double the number of clinic locations over the next year. Johnson previously held executive finance, strategy, marketing and innovation leadership roles with global consumer products and packaging companies and media, including Sara Lee Corp., PepsiCo Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp., NBCUniversal and General Electric.

