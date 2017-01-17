Beer Up North: Budweiser, the Beer of Kings?
Czech brewery BudA>jovick Budvar produces a variation of Pilsner that they vigorously defend as being the authentic Budweiser, a reasonable assertion considering their beer is brewed in the Czech town of Budweis , where lager has been brewed since the 13th century, and has apparently carried the moniker of the 'Beer of Kings' since the 16th century. Interestingly, the origin of Budweiser in North America is directly linked to its traditional European counterpart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC