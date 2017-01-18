As demographic trouble looms, Asahi thirsty for overseas deals
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. wants to grow its overseas business to about a third of sales with more acquisitions as the nation's largest brewer seeks to offset a falling beer market at home. "The domestic market is turning out stable cash flow but we want overseas markets to be our growth engine," Asahi President Akiyoshi Koji, 65, said in an interview Tuesday at the brewer's Tokyo headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC