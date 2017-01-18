As demographic trouble looms, Asahi t...

As demographic trouble looms, Asahi thirsty for overseas deals

Read more: The Japan Times

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. wants to grow its overseas business to about a third of sales with more acquisitions as the nation's largest brewer seeks to offset a falling beer market at home. "The domestic market is turning out stable cash flow but we want overseas markets to be our growth engine," Asahi President Akiyoshi Koji, 65, said in an interview Tuesday at the brewer's Tokyo headquarters.

Chicago, IL

