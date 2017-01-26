Anheuser-Busch, Miller Coors to cut M...

Anheuser-Busch, Miller Coors to cut Montana barley contracts

Montana's struggling agricultural economy has taken another hit following the decision by two of the state's largest buyers of barley to reduce the number of contracts they offer to growers by as much as 60 percent. The Great Falls Tribune reported Wednesday that Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors informed barley growers this year that they will only be purchasing a fraction of the malt barley they have in recent years.

