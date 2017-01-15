Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $649,000 Position in Cott Corporation
Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cott Corporation by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC