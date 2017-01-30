A lawsuit against Coca-Cola sets a dangerous precedent for food and beverage companies
Well, maybe not quite, but the soda giant and the American Beverage Association are being sued by consumer activists who say their actions are just as bad as what the tobacco giants did, and they should be similarly punished. While the implications for Coca-Cola and the rest of the soda industry are obviously huge should the lawsuit be successful, that risk would actually multiply exponentially because of what it would mean for the rest of the food and beverage industry.
