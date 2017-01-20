2017 Food And Beverage Industry Outlook: Part 1
As 2017 marks the commencement of a new presidential administration, the food and beverage industry is one of many sectors facing anticipated regulatory and legislative reforms. Specifically, the industry can expect to see governmental attention on a number of fronts, including food safety regulation, economic development incentive packages, and federal legislation on farm and nutrition programs.
