Weekend Sip: New Year's Eve has an 'official' Champagne

The back story: We tend to think of sparkling wine as a festive French affair, as in Champagne. But plenty of the bubbly stuff gets made in the good ol' U.S. And one of the more prominent sparkling brands, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, now has the distinction of being the "official" bubbly of the New Year's Eve ball-drop festivities at New York's Times Square.

