UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Position Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

