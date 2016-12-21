Top 100 Social Media Trends in 2016 - From Album-Promoting Snapchat...

With an increasing number of social connection-related apps and app extensions being released, 2016 social media trends are some of the most popular of the year due to their ability to take over the daily lives of consumers at low or non-existent costs. Some of the more prominent patterns associated with social media this year include the domination of Snapchat in social and marketing worlds, as well as brands branching out to capitalize on selfie trends.

