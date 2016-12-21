The sugar industry is quietly funding one of the biggest misconceptions in modern nutrition
Another study published this week with backing from multinational food and sugar companies claimed that sugar isn't that bad for us after all. The review, published Monday in journal The Annals of Internal Medicine , called recent warnings to cut sugar exaggerated and said they are based on weak evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|just me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC