Sun Drop Goes Nationwide
PLANO, Texas & NEW YORK -- Dr Pepper Snapple Group and MTV have signed a multi-year agreement to nationally promote and distribute Sun Drop, a citrus soda originally introduced in 1949, and a favorite in the Carolinas. The Sun Drop campaign is the latest project of MTV Scratch, MTV's recently announced in-house creative team, and represents a new marketing approach for DPS, which will tap MTV's ability to reach and connect with young consumers, as MTV Scratch develops Sun Drop's brand strategy and creative across all marketing platforms.
