Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for Soda Tax
ACME Supermarkets began tacking on the 1.5 cents per ounce increase on sugary beverages like soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas two days before the tariff is set to take effect. A 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola that cost $1.49 at the supermarket's Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania location is 57-cents more expensive at the Roxborough store inside city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|just me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC