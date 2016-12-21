Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for Soda Tax

ACME Supermarkets began tacking on the 1.5 cents per ounce increase on sugary beverages like soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas two days before the tariff is set to take effect. A 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola that cost $1.49 at the supermarket's Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania location is 57-cents more expensive at the Roxborough store inside city limits.

