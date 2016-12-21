Sierra Nevada brews up big bucks for UC Davis
Professor Charles Bamforth and Joseph Williams confer as beer is moved into a tank during a brewery class in the Robert Mondavi Institute on December 12, 2016. The professional brewing programs at UC Davis Extension are the only North American programs accredited by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|just me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC