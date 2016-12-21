Sierra Nevada brews up big bucks for ...

Sierra Nevada brews up big bucks for UC Davis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Democrat

Professor Charles Bamforth and Joseph Williams confer as beer is moved into a tank during a brewery class in the Robert Mondavi Institute on December 12, 2016. The professional brewing programs at UC Davis Extension are the only North American programs accredited by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 just me 19
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,181

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC