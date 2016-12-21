Share prices of Minnesota companies o...

Share prices of Minnesota companies outpaced the broader market in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The stocks of Minnesota companies performed better than the broader market in 2016, a turnaround from 2015 when most were a disappointment for investors. Major U.S. stock indexes, which ended flat in 2015 and were in negative territory for the first 10 weeks of this year, closed 2016 with solid gains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 just me 19
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC