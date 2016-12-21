Sazerac taking plunge into Tennessee whiskey production
Sazerac is taking the plunge into Tennessee whiskey production, continuing an expansion strategy highlighted by its purchase of Southern Comfort. The company says it's long been interested in expanding to Tennessee whiskey production.
