Pernod Ricard more than doubles full-year profit, assesses quake costs

Pernod Ricard's New Zealand unit has reported an annual profit that more than doubled but warns it was still assessing the financial impact of the 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura earthquake that rattled the country in November. The French liquor group's Millstream Equities posted a profit of $7.4 million in the year ended June 30, from $3.6 million a year earlier as revenue rose to $241 million from $228 million.

