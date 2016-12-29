Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,060 Share...

Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

