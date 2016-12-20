New Year's revelers can get free cab ...

New Year's revelers can get free cab home

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Newspaper

You can get a free cab ride home, thanks to Dana Distributors, a beer distributor in Goshen, which is teaming up with Orange, Rockland and Sullivan County law enforcement and Anheuser-Busch. Their annual Alert Cab program aims to get revelers in Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties home safely from their New Year's celebrations, and to protect everyone on the road from drunk drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 just me 19
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC