New Year's revelers can get free cab home
You can get a free cab ride home, thanks to Dana Distributors, a beer distributor in Goshen, which is teaming up with Orange, Rockland and Sullivan County law enforcement and Anheuser-Busch. Their annual Alert Cab program aims to get revelers in Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties home safely from their New Year's celebrations, and to protect everyone on the road from drunk drivers.
