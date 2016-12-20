Massachusetts set to be home of nationa s largest...

While some pundits believe that California is poised to become the new Marijuana Capital , New England is tentatively set to house the biggest pot farm in the U.S. The Colorado company AmeriCann has announced plans to build the nation's largest marijuana grow facility in Massachusetts, reports Quartz . Construction is slated to begin March 17 on a 53-acre tract in Freetown.

