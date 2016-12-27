Korea Investment CORP Increases Posit...

Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc.

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

